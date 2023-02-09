Cuba Attends Japan Renewable Energy Forum





Havana, Feb 8 (ACN) A Cuban delegation is taking part at the Latin America-Japan Program of Exchange and Understanding, entitled “Together” aimed at promoting the use of renewable energy.



The Cuban participants, from the ministries of Energy, Mine and Science, Technology and the Environment will share with representatives of eight countries during the 8-day forum, which includes key-note lectures on clean energy, the Japanese experience in facing global warming, as well as a visit to the city of Ashoro, in Hokkaido, PL news agency reported.



The director of Renewable Energy Sources at Cuba’s Electric Company in the Isle of Youth municipality, Osmani Pantoja, expressed his expectations to learn about the Japanese advancement in areas such as economy, society, education, culture and science and convey such experience back home.



The forum’s opening remarks were given by the director general for Latin America and the Caribbean at Japan’s Foreign Ministry, Maki Kobayashi.



Participants at the event come from France, and the countries with the Central American Integration Organization—Guatemala, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Panama).