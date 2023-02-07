Cuba mourns human and material losses in fires in Chile





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 6 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, expressed his solidarity with the people and government of Chile for the loss of human and material lives caused by forest fires in the center-south of the country.



Due to the consequences of the flames, which have caused 26 deaths and nearly a thousand injured, the head of state, on Twitter, stated Cuba's willingness to help, and expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims.



According to Prensa Latina, these forest fires, which affect the regions of Bio Bio, La Araucania and Ñuble, are considered the deadliest in a decade.



A balance offered this morning by local authorities indicates that as a result of the flames, 1,559 homes have been destroyed, 3,276 people have been affected and 1,383 have been sheltered.



At the moment 63 fires are being fought, while 150 are under control, and according to forecasts, temperatures in the affected regions this week will reach 36 degrees Celsius.