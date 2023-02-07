Cuba expresses solidarity for earthquake in Turkey and Syriar





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 6 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country, expressed today his country's solidarity and condolences to the people and governments of Turkey and Syria for the loss of human lives and material damage caused early this morning by a devastating earthquake.



In two messages on Twitter, the president expressed Cuba's willingness to collaborate with the two nations in caring for the victims of the earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale.



On behalf of the Cuban foreign ministry, its head, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, also conveyed condolences and the willingness to cooperate with Turkey and Syria in the wake of the strong earthquake, which according to preliminary figures caused at least 1,400 deaths and more than 6,000 injured.



For his part, the president of the Cuban Parliament and Council of State, Esteban Lazo, also extended his condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and expressed his solidarity with the legislatures of both nations.



The shaking struck early this morning in Turkiye and Syria, and later strong aftershocks occurred that collapsed infrastructures and left thousands of people trapped under the rubble.



According to Pensa Latina, the impact of the earthquake was also felt as far away as Cairo (Egypt) and in neighboring countries such as Lebanon.