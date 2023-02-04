Cuba’s Political Leader Congratulates Vietnam Communist Party





Havana, Feb 3 (ACN) Cuba’s Communist Party organization secretary Roberto Morales Ojeda congratulated the Vietnamese Communist Party on its 93rd anniversary.



On his Twitter account Morales Ojeda also stressed the bonds of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Cuba and Vietnam.



Since its founding on February 3rd,1930 the Vietnamese political organization has been an instrumental component of that nation’s history and over the past few decades its leading force has been crucial in the country’s national construction and economic recovery, according to the Vietnamese News Agency.

