Cuban PM participates in Eurasian Council meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) Cuban PM Manuel Marrero Cruz participates today virtually in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, held in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan.



On Twitter, the Cuban premier thanked for the invitation to participate in this meeting of the Council, a body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) composed of the Heads of Government of the member states.



Marrero Cruz also announced that the third session of the Cuba-Eurasian Economic Commission Joint Commission will soon be held in Havana.



The meeting, he said, aims to follow up on the fulfillment of the Joint Action Plan, as well as to strengthen and systematize collaboration.



The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council ensures the implementation and control of the realization of the Union Treaty, the international treaties within this organization and the decisions of the Supreme Council.

On February 5, 2021 Cuba participated for the first time in this Council, as an Observer State.