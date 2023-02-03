Colombia's VP to make official visit to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 3 (ACN) In the framework of the 31st Havana International Book Fair, which will have Colombia as guest of honor, the vice president of that nation, Francia Marquez, will make an official visit to Cuba.



Marquez expressed that the cultural ties between both nations are a binational treasure that should be strengthened, and the literary event is the golden opportunity in that sense, Prensa Latina reported.



As for other priorities of her visit to the Caribbean island, the Colombian vice president pointed out that her country is leading the Africa-Caribbean strategy, and Cuba is one of the Latin American countries that has most developed its diplomatic relations with countries of that continent.



She also stressed that her visit to Cuba is proof that in Colombia the desire for total peace is becoming a reality, taking into account the essential role of the Caribbean nation in this path.



In this sense, Marquez recalled that he was in Havana a few years ago as a member of the victims' table in the peace talks between the Colombian State and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).



The literary event, which according to authorities is the largest, most massive and comprehensive of Cuban culture, will take place in Havana February 9-19, with the participation of more than 40 countries and some 120 exhibitors.

Colombia, guest of honor, will participate with 25 writers, 624 titles and a vast cultural program.