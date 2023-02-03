Cuba Ratifies Africa-Caribbean-Pacific Cooperation Mechanism





Havana, Feb 2 (ACN) Cuba affirmed its commitment of solidarity and cooperation as part of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States, by ratifying the revised version of the Georgetown Agreement.



Cuba ambassador to Belgium and the European Union Yaira Jimenez handed in the instrument ratifying Cuba’s support of the principles of the organization, which aim at sustainable development, the participation of its member states in global economy and the eradication of poverty.



The original document signed by Cuba—already handed in in October in digital format—was received in Brussels by the legal advisor to the organization Emmanuel Opuko Awuku.



The Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States, made up of 79 developing nations, and the European Union signed in 1975 a commercial and cooperation accord under the Lome Convention, which clearly stands against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.