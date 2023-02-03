Cuba hails anniversary of diplomatic relations with Benin





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) The Cuban Foreign Ministry saluted on Twitter the 49th anniversary of the diplomatic relations with Benin, remarking that both nations are united by strong and historic ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation.



Benin, a country located in West Africa, maintains cooperation ties with Cuba in fields such as culture, education and health care, among others.



Likewise, it has maintained its support to Cuba in its battle against the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade.