Minister of Justice attends hearing of lawsuit against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 1 (ACN) Cuban Justice Minister Oscar Silvera Martínez is attending the final sessions of the hearing in London’s High Court in the context of the lawsuit filed by the vulture fund CRF I Limited against Banco Nacional de Cuba (BNC) and the Cuban State, neither of which recognize CRF as their creditor.



Cuban media recently reported that in the first days of the trial representatives of the fund admitted that a lawsuit in court was considered an option since they took the first steps to collect the debt securities currently in dispute. Cuba’s evidence includes e-mails and documents revealing that the typical actions of the plaintiff are in keeping with a vulture fund.



The defense attorneys of the BNC and the Republic of Cuba explained to the judge that the lawsuit has no legal basis and that CRF was just trying to award itself, illegally, two Cuban debts, relying exclusively on documents signed and filed by a former Cuban bank official whom CRF had promised handouts.