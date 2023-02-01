All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba mourns loss of life in Pakistan attack



 Havana, Jan 31 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla offered his condolences to the people and government of Pakistan for those who were killed or injured by an attack on a mosque in Peshawar.

Through a message on Twitter, Rodríguez Parrilla extended his deepest sympathies to the families and relatives of the victims.

On Monday, January 30, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at a mosque in Peshawar, in northwest Pakistan, killing 93 people and injuring 150 others.

