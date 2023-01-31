Chinese authorities unveil envelope in honor of Cuban President's visit to that country





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 31 (ACN) Cuban and Chinese authorities unveiled today in Beijing an envelope in tribute to the visit made by President Miguel Diaz-Canel to that Asian country last November as part of an international tour.



According to the foreign ministry, the Cuban ambassador to China, Carlos Miguel Pereira, and Qiu Xiaoqi, special representative of the Chinese government for Latin American and Caribbean affairs, unveiled the piece during an activity that also celebrated the 64th anniversary of the revolutionary triumph in Cuba.



Pereira stressed the relevance of the Cuban dignitary's trip to China and indicated that it opened a new chapter in the development of friendly cooperation and bilateral ties in a scenario of blockade policies, sanctions and the negative effects accumulated by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The envelope, made in the thematic post office of international friendship of the Jintai Museum, includes the official image of Diaz-Canel and the stamp of one of the 20 seals allegorical to the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.



In addition, the design has the signature of the Cuban President in the center, and underneath there is an inscription reaffirming the unbreakable friendship between both socialist nations, the text indicates.

Diaz-Canel carried out from November 24 to 25, 2022 a brief and very busy visit to China, which included official talks and reached a number of important agreements in multiple sectors.