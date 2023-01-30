US cities paid tribute to Cuban national hero





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 30 (ACN) On the occasion of the 170th anniversary of the birth of Cuba's National Hero Jose Marti (1853-1895), which took place on January 28, several U.S. cities paid tribute to the most universal of Cubans, the Cuban foreign ministry ( MINREX by its Spanish acronym) said today.



The initiative led by the Jose Marti Cultural Association was held in the park named after the Cuban Apostle in the city of Key West, Florida, and other cities such as New York and Minneapolis also joined the tribute, MINREX stated on its official website.



According to the report, the space was propitious to demand the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the Caribbean nation for more than six decades.



The voices of the solidarity project Bridges of Love, which defends the rapprochement between Cuba and the United States, as is usual on the last Sunday of each month, echoed the worldwide demand to put an end to the coercive measures that cause so much harm to the Cuban people, it added.



More than 80 % of the current Cuban population was born under the effects of the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, which is the main cause of deprivation, suffering and shortages of Cuban families, Cubaminrex recalled.



Jose Marti lived for almost 15 years in the United States, closely observed the reality of the northern giant and carried out an extensive work, mainly as a teacher, journalist, writer and consul of several Latin American countries.