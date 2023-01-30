Cuban health ministry delegation begins work agenda in Egypt





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 30 (ACN) A delegation from the Cuban ministry of public health ( MINSAP) began today a work program in Egypt that includes meetings with authorities, exchanges of experiences and visits to institutions in the sector.



Cuban ambassador to Cairo, Tania Aguiar, wrote on Twitter that the representation of the Caribbean country toured the Egyptian Center for Disease Control, in a day in which participated the local deputy minister of health, Dr. Wael Abdel-Razek.



Egypt and Cuba signed last October a MoU covering collaboration in areas such as scientific exchange, human resources training, consultancy and cooperation between the biopharmaceutical industries.



The agreement was signed during Abdel-Razek's visit to Havana to participate at the 4th Cuba-Health 2022 International Convention.



Jose Angel Portal, Cuban head of MINSAP, visited Egypt in November 2022, at the official invitation of his counterpart, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar.



Both authorities signed a Plan for Medical-Scientific Cooperation between the two Ministries, and identified possible cooperation areas.