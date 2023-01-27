Panama's foreign minister to pay official visit to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 27 (ACN) Panama's minister of foreign affairs, Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, will arrive in Cuba, Saturday, Jan. 28, for an official visit.



The Cuban foreign ministry informs today that during her stay in the Caribbean island, the Panamanian high-ranking official will hold talks with authorities and carry out other activities of interest.



Cuba and Panama established diplomatic relations in 1974, and have maintained high-level dialogue with the aim of deepening bilateral political-diplomatic ties, as well as expanding economic-commercial, investment and cooperation relations.



Cuban authorities have highlighted the historical ties that unite both nations and Panama's traditional support to the struggle for the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States government.