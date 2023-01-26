Cuban and European Political Party Members Meet in Havana





Havana, Jan (ACN) The head of the Cuban Communist Party International Relations Department Emilio Lozada met in Havana with Maite Mola, secretary of international relations with the Party of the European Left (PEL).



Lozada tanked the European representative for her constant denunciation against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba and her support in different scenarios, according to the Twitter account of the Cuban Communist Party.



The Cuban party member expressed interest in booting relations with the European Left and considered it necessary to educate about the revolutionary process, the nature and humanism of the Revolution, the reality of the people to further enhance bilateral links.



He expressed Cuba’s interest in drawing up a joint plan of action with the European Left this year aimed at dealing with several issues hindering Cuban social and economic development, and he went on to mention the withdrawal of the island from the US list of countries sponsors of terrorism, the impact by Tittle III of the US Helms-Burton Law.



Maite Mola on her part stressed the example, the work and humanism of the Cuban people and ratified her support of the revolutionary process, and its interest in exchanging with social organizations.



The European delegation traveled to Cuba to participate at the 5th International Conference for World Balance, underway in Havana till January 28th, when Cubans will mark the 170th birthday of National Hero Jose Marti.