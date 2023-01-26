Cuban President Meets Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro in Caracas





Havana, Jan 25 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel was welcomed by Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro in Caracas during a stopover on his flight from Argentina, where he took part at the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).



Upon arriving at Caracas’ Maiquetia international airport, Diaz-Canel, his wife Lis Cuesta and the Cuban delegation were welcomed by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, according to the Cuban Presidency’s Twitter account.

The Presidency also shared images of the arrival of the Cuban delegation in Venezuela.



Diaz-Canel participated at the 7th Summit of CELAC, which was held Tuesday in the Argentinean capital Buenos Aires.

