Díaz-Canel meets with Argentine president



HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 25 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, who is paying an official visit to Argentina, met with his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernández.

Through its Twitter account, the Cuban Presidency reported that the Argentine head of state received Díaz-Canel at the San Martin Palace, headquarters of the Foreign Ministry.

The meeting between the two leaders takes place the day after the end of the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), in which Argentina ceded the presidency pro tempore to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

