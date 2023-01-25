Díaz-Canel meets with Honduran President





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 24 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel met in Buenos Aires with Xiomara Castro, President of Honduras.



Both leaders are in Argentina to participate in the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).



CELAC is an intergovernmental mechanism for dialogue and political agreement, established in 2010 to deepen regional integration based on a balance between unity and political, economic, social and cultural diversity.