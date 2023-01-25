All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
25
January Wednesday

Díaz-Canel meets with Honduran President



HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 24 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel met in Buenos Aires with Xiomara Castro, President of Honduras.

Both leaders are in Argentina to participate in the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

CELAC is an intergovernmental mechanism for dialogue and political agreement, established in 2010 to deepen regional integration based on a balance between unity and political, economic, social and cultural diversity.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News