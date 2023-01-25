Pope Sends Message to Havana World Balance Forum





Havana, Jan 24 (ACN) Pope Francis sent greetings to participants at the 5th International World Balance Conference stressing the urgency to build bridges and find viable solutions to current pressing problems.



During the forum’s opening session at Havana’s Conventions Hall, visiting archbishop Giampero Gloder, Apostolic Nuncio in Cuba, read the Pope’s message which evokes the figure of Jose Marti as an encouragement to raise awareness of those people around the who must help create an environment marked by dialog and fraternity.



In the context of the 170th anniversary of Marti’s birth, the archbishop said that his ideas may boost important changes in the current social and economic scenario, since it is urgent to find solutions that don’t exclude anyone.



In his message, Pope Frances recalled the generous commitment of many people from all continents full with hope and faith to the struggle against the COVID19 pandemic, and how they proved that “united by fraternity and solidarity we can build peace, guarantee justice and overcome the most painful events.”



The 5th International Conference on World Balance runs till Saturday and will put an end to the international homage-season paid for the 170th birthday of Cuban National Hero Jose Marti, to be marked January 28th.

