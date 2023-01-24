Cuba and the Caribbean Advance bilateral Accords





Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan 24 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel held talks on Monday with Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottey, who is taking part at the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States –CELAC.



Diaz-Canel expressed his satisfaction for meeting again with Mottey after their encounter in Barbados during his recent visit there for the meeting of the Caribbean Community—Caricom.



He briefed the Barbadian prime minister about the steps taken by the Cuban government to meet the accords reached during the Caribbean meeting. He referred to actions in agriculture, particularly those related to food sovereignty. “I’m sure we can advance a great deal all the accords we reached during the Caribbean Summit,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Barbadian leader underlined the significance of bilateral exchange and expressed her government’s interest in expanding cooperation in the healthcare, science, tourism and agriculture.