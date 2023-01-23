Diaz-Canel holds meeting with Argentine artists and intellectuals





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 23 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel met today in Argentina with artists, intellectuals and academics of that country, in the context of an official visit to Buenos Aires, to participate tomorrow at the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States ( CELAC).



As reported on Twitter by the Cuban Presidency, the minister of culture of the South American nation, Tristan Bauer, participated in the meeting along with more than 70 representatives of the sector.



Stella Calloni, renowned journalist and writer, affirmed that Cuba is the greatest example of resistance in Latin America, and that is why it must be defended to the death.



For his part, the Cuban head of state expressed his emotion at being there, as well as his affection and deep admiration for the group of intellectuals present.



This morning Diaz-Canel also met with Argentine businessmen, to whom he confirmed that there is the will of the two governments to continue strengthening the relations of exchange and economic collaboration.