Diaz-Canel ratifies progress in business between Cuba and Argentina





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 23 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban president, ratified today in Argentina the belief that both nations are on the right path to expand business.



As reported on Twitter by the Cuban Presidency, in a meeting with more than 60 Argentinian businessmen, the president affirmed that there is the will of the two governments to continue strengthening relations of exchange and economic collaboration.



The debate focused on topics such as the potentialities in the development of tourism, the resumption of Cubana de Aviacion flights and projects in the agricultural, health and biotechnology sectors.



The Secretary of Development Planning and Federal Competitiveness of the South American nation, Jorge Neme, participated in the exchange and said: "Doing things as brotherly countries is the best thing that can happen to us".



The Argentine official, who together with other businessmen of his country leads an important food production project in Cuba, during his last visit to the island last November, said that it is a pleasure to cooperate and strengthen the ties that both nations traditionally have.



On that occasion, Diaz-Canel also reiterated the willingness of Cuba to continue promoting joint projects with Argentina and boost existing ones, with special interest in the food agro-industry.



On Sunday, the Cuban president arrived in Buenos Aires to participate in the 7th Summit of Heads of State of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which will be held tomorrow, January 24.