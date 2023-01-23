CELAC Summit to address local challenges





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 23 (ACN) Discussions at the 7th Summit of Heads of State of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), to be held tomorrow January 24 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, will seek to deepen cooperation and joint work in order to strengthen the voice of the region on the global stage and address local challenges.



Argentina, which last year assumed the pro tempore presidency of the regional bloc, said so in a statement, in which it also expressed that during its leadership it worked on 15 objectives, under the principles of "Unity in Diversity" and "Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace".



The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, will lead the Cuban delegation to the conclave, which will bring together representatives of the 33 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.



An article of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) highlights today that the return of Brazil to the CELAC, after the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will mark one of the summit's crowning moments, since all the people of Latin America and the Caribbean will be present, to talk face to face, understand, propose and outline the common path.



The meeting in Argentina will be a new breeze for the region, which Cuba will attend, in addition, full of optimism, ready to express its support to its brothers in the region and its commitment to the ideals, challenges and strengths that unite them, the text indicates.



The PCC stresses that after the terrible effects of COVID-19, the nations of Latin America and the Caribbean are trying to rise up, and are once again claiming and exercising their rights by electing as presidents progressive leaders who represent and advocate for defending the interests and needs of the majorities.



The article warns about other threats to stability in the area, such as coups d'état, rigged judicial processes against leftist leaders, assassinations of those leading social movements and the use of violence to prevent the people from defending their legitimate decisions and rights.