Cuba hails election victory of Antiguan prime minister





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 19 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated the people of Antigua and Barbuda and its prime minister, Gaston Browne, who was re-elected in the most recent elections held in that country, and reasserted Cuba’s willingness to keep strengthening the bonds of friendship between both nations.



According to press reports, 60,916,000 people (out of a population of almost 99,000) were called to participate in the elections to renew the country’s Senate and House of Representatives.



The governing Labor Party (ABLP), with Browne at the head, received 1,295 votes against the 621 of his main contender, Alister Thomas, of the United Progressive Party (UPP), and Jamel Knight, of the National Democratic Alliance (DNA).