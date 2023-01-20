Cuba mourns death of Gambian Vice President





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla lamented the death of Badara Alieu Joof, vice president of Gambia and offered his condolences to the people and government of the African nation and to the deceased’s family and relatives.



Before assuming the vice presidency in May 2022, Joof served as minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology.



Cuba and The Gambia established diplomatic relations in 1979 and have maintained cooperation in the field of health care for more than three decades.