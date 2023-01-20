Cuba and UAE discuss cooperation in the water sector





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 18 (ACN) Antonio Rodriguez Rodriguez, president of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources of Cuba (INRH), and Saeed Al Suwaidi, general director of the Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC), talked about possible cooperation between the two institutions, the Cuban embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported.



Rodriguez also met with Khalifa Al Qubaisi, deputy director general of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, to review ongoing joint projects as both parties reasserted their willingness to promote them. He also invited his hosts to attend the n official extended an invitation to participate in the conference Cubagua 2023, to be held in Havana on March 22 to 25.



The Cuban official headed an official delegation to the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week at the city’s National Exhibition Center, where he met with local and foreign companies to consider business opportunities to increase the use of renewable energy for water supply systems in order to reduce the use of fossil fuels and contribute to Cuba’s sustainable development.