Cuba rejects politicization of global pandemic





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 17 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla decried any attempt to politicize the evolution of the COVID-19 throughout the world without taking into account scientific assessments and stated his disagreement over China being blamed for the pandemic despite that country’s contribution to the fight against the virus.



China recently announced that the priority of its response to the disease shifted from infection prevention to medical treatment to optimize and adjust the measures designed to protect people's health and prevent serious cases.



According to the news agency Xinhua, the said change and the rise in the number of infections that ensued in some Chinese cities have fueled criticism in some Western media, even if the new health protocols result from scientific assessments based on the weakening of the virus' pathogenicity, a solid immunity barrier, and China’s experience in the response to the pandemic.