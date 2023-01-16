Cuba offers condolences to Nepal after plane crash





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 15 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla sent his condolences to the people and government of Nepal for the plane crash that occurred in that country, near the city of Pokhara, which took the lives of more than 60 people.



According to Nepalese authorities, at least 68 of the 72 passengers and crew died when the plane flying from Kathmandu to the new airport of Pokhara crashed and was engulfed in flames.



Prensa Latina news agency reported that the most recent accident in Nepal was in May 2022 when a Tara Air plane flying from Pokhara to Jomsom crashed into a mountain, killing 22 people.