U.S. blockade condemned in Chile’s Festival of Hugs





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 15 (ACN) Mercedes Vicente, Cuban ambassador to Chile, highlighted the signs of support for her country against the U.S. blockade and of solidarity with Brazil at the Festival of Hugs, the traditional annual meeting organized by the Communist Party of Chile (PCCh) that gathers thousands of people in the capital city’s O'Higgins Park that dates back to 1988, in times of dictatorship, when the party members who were persecuted met to share hugs, regain strength and continue fighting, said the diplomat.



She praised both the solidarity towards her country in this event and the condemnation by PCCh president Guillermo Teillier to the U.S. blockade of Cuba and the attempted coup in Brazil organized by extreme right-wingers in the continent in violation of the most elementary norms of international law.



The said plot in Brazil, the effects of the pandemic, the impact of the international crisis in the region, the rise of progressive governments in Latin America and continental integration are some of the topics discussed by the attendees, willing as they are to fight for a better world, which, as Fidel Castro said, is possible.