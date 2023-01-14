Cuban Foreign Minister and UN Secretary General Meet in New York





Havana, Jan 13 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla held talks on Friday in New York with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.



During the meeting, the Cuban government official expressed his country’s willingness, as chair of the Group of 77 plus China, to address, in a constructive manner, the important events that will take place at the United Nations, including the Summit on the Sustainable Development Goals, the foreign minister wrote on Twitter.



Rodriguez Parrilla invited Guterres to attend the Summit on Science, Technology and Innovation in Havana this year.



Also on Twitter, the UN Secretary General congratulated Cuba for assuming the chair of the G-77 by saying that the group is an inspirating example of multilateralism in action. https://bit.ly/3W9DyVg



The Cuban Foreign Minister is in New York heading the Cuban delegation that attended the ceremony in which the island took over the chair of the G-77 plus China, which was previously held by Pakistan.

