Cuba mourns tragic traffic accident in Senegal





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 9 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, mourned today the accident that occurred on Sunday in Senegal, resulting in at least 40 people's deaths.



The foreign minister sent condolences to the people and government of that West African country, as well as to the families and friends of the victims.



On Twitter, Rodriguez Parrilla expressed Cuba's solidarity and wished the injured a speedy recovery.



About 250 kilometers east of the capital of Senegal, Dakar, in the early hours of Sunday morning a public transport bus went off the road due to a breakdown and collided head-on with another bus coming in the opposite direction.



According to Senegalese authorities, the incident occurred near Sikilo, Kaffrine department, and the preliminary toll was 40 dead and 78 injured.



The President of Senegal, Macky Sall, announced three days of national mourning, starting Monday, January 9.

