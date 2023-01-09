CELAC expresses its support for democracy in Brazil





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 9 (ACN) We stand with the Brazilian people to defend democracy and never again allow the return of the ghosts of the coup that the right wing promotes, said Alberto Fernandez, president pro tempore -Argentina- of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) on Twitter.



"Democracy is the only political system that guarantees freedoms and obliges us to respect the popular verdict", said the Argentinean president referring to the violent acts taking place today in Brazil.



He added that those who try to disregard the will of the majorities are an attack against democracy and deserve not only the corresponding legal sanction, but also the absolute rejection of the international community.



"As president of #CELAC and #MERCOSUR, I put the member countries on alert so that we unite in this unacceptable anti-democratic reaction that is trying to impose itself in Brazil."



Fernandez said that they will demonstrate with firmness and unity the total adhesion to the government democratically elected by Brazilians headed by President Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva.



The Cuba chapter of the Network of Intellectuals in Defense of Humanity (Redh) also ratified today its defense of the Brazilian president in the face of the recent coup attempt in that country.



"From the Cuba chapter of the Redh we ratify that we are with Lula and in favor of democracy. No to the Fascist coup!", commented on Twitter José Ernesto Novaez Guerrero, coordinator of the Cuban chapter of the Network in Defense of Humanity.



Radical demonstrators, supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro, invaded this Sunday in Brasilia the headquarters of the National Congress, the Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace, bastion of the executive power.