Cuba condemns violent acts in Brazil





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 9 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel condemned on Sunday the violent and anti-democratic acts taking place in Brazil.



The president pointed out in his account on Twitter that such actions are aimed at generating chaos and disrespecting the popular will expressed with the election of President Lula.



He also expressed full support and solidarity to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, president-elect of the South American nation, and his government.



"We strongly condemn the violent and anti-democratic acts occurring in #Brazil, with the aim of generating chaos and disrespecting the popular will expressed with the election of President Lula. We express our full support and solidarity to @LulaOficial and his government."



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said on the same social network that Cuba strongly rejects the alarming events, and expresses its solidarity to the democratically elected government of that sister nation.



"We call for the will of the Brazilian people to be respected," he said.



Radical demonstrators, sympathizers of Jair Bolsonaro, invaded this Sunday the headquarters of the National Congress and the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil, reports Prensa Latina news agency.



"They took advantage of the silence on Sunday, when we are still forming the government, to do what they did. And you know that there are several speeches of the former president encouraging this. And that is also his responsibility and that of the parties that supported him," Lula da Silva said on Twitter.



About the invasion, he commented that they believe there was a lack of security.

"Whoever did this will be found and punished," said the Brazilian President, adding that democracy guarantees the right to free speech, but also demands that people respect institutions.



There is no precedent in the country's history of what they did today, that is why they must be punished, he stressed.



"We are going to find out who are the financiers of those who went to Brasilia today, and they will all pay with the force of law", he sentenced.



Last October 30, Lula da Silva won the elections in Brazil in a second round, with 50.90 percent of the votes.