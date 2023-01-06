Washington Announces New Migration Policies





Havana, Jan 5 (ACN) The US Biden-Harris administration announced new measures as part of its migration policy towards Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, according to a communique by the White House.



The Cuban website Cubadebate cited press releases reporting that the United States will allow the monthly entry of up to 30 thousand migrants from the aforementioned countries, but it will strengthen restrictions already in force under the COVID-19 pandemic against those who try to make it through US borders without the required documents.



The decision will help extend legal ways to achieve orderly migration and alerts about new consequences for those who do not use such legal roads, the communique explained.



The number of immigrants will be limited to those who have a sponsor in the US and undergo a security investigation allowing them to live and work in US territory for two years. But those who try to make it illegally to the US will be rejected and deported under Title 42, in force since March 2020.



A simplified legal way reduces irregular migration and facilitates safe and orderly migration, according to an official with the Biden-Harris administration.



The information explains that over two million people were arrested while traying to cross the US border during last fiscal year, which ended September 30—standing for 24 percent over the past year.



The average of daily detentions at the land border in December reached between 700 and 1000, and that does not include Cuban and Haitian migrants who tried to make it to US territory by sea.