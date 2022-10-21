All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuba and Montenegro celebrate 16th anniversary of diplomatic ties



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 21 (ACN) Cuban foreign ministry (MINREX by its Spanish acronym) praised today the commemoration of the 16th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Montenegro.

On Twitter, the MINREX reaffirmed the intention to strengthen friendly relations between the two nations.

"#Cuba celebrates the 16th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Montenegro. We ratify our will to continue strengthening the friendly relations that unite both nations," the message read.

