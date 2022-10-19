Delegation of Vietnamese communist youth begins visit to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 18 (ACN) A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Vietnam (HCYU) began today a working visit to Cuba, with the laying of a wreath at the monument of the founding father of that Asian nation, Ho Chi Minh, in the park that bears his name in Havana.



On Twitter, Aylín Alvarez, first secretary of the National Committee of the Cuban Communist League (UJC by its Spanish acronym), welcomed the delegation, headed by Nguyen Ngoc Luong, permanent secretary of the HCYU Central Committee and president of the Vietnam Youth Federation.



Alvarez considered the current visit as a wonderful opportunity to strengthen historical brotherhood ties and undertake new common projects.



The delegation of young communists also paid homage to Cuban National Hero Jose Marti.



In December 1960 Cuba became the first Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam, and since then they have maintained ties of friendship and cooperation.