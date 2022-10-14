Spanish City of Valencia Hosts Solidarity-with-Cuba Forum





Havana, Oct 13 (ACN) The permanent rejection of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba is high on the agenda of the 16th Solidarity-with-Cuba Encounter underway in the Spanish city of Valencia.



The three-day event, organized by the State Movement in Solidarity with Cuba (MESC), will address the aid campaigns for Cuba in exceptional scenarios like the explosion at the Havana Saratoga Hotel in May; the massive fire at the tankers depot in Matanzas province, in August and the recent passage of hurricane Ian on the western Cuban territories.



The forum will also consider communication strategies in social media related to solidarity, the prevalence of the ideas of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro and the role of Cuban women in society.



Cuban ambassador to Spain Marcelino Medina and Noemi Rabaza, vice-president of the Cuban Friendship Institute will preside over the opening session of the event, which will focus on the thinking of Fidel: from Biran to our days in a conversation with intellectuals Ignacio Ramonet and Pascual Serrano.



Music concerts against the US blockade, debates, panels and presentations will be included in the forum’s agenda up to Sunday, October 16.