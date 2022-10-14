Cuba thanks Japan for assistance after fire





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) The Cuban Embassy in Japan thanked members of Japanese solidarity groups and businessmen for their donation of 2,938,000 yen (20,262 dollars) as contribution to the recovery effort after the large fire that broke out in the industrial zone of the province of Matanzas.



On August 5, a bolt of lightning struck a fuel container at the Matanzas Supertanker Base and caused a fire that soon spread to three other tanks and caused the largest industrial accident ever suffered in Cuba, which left 17 people dead, more than a hundred injured and considerable material damages.



From Japan, the Association of Friendship with Cuba, the Committee of Solidarity with Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Peace Boat, Shiso Undo and other individuals and organizations stated their support to the Cuban people in view of their losses, according to Prensa Latina news agency.