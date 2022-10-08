Cuba and United States Address Bilateral Academic Relations





Havana, Oct 7 (ACN) The director of International Relations at Cuba’s Higher Education Ministry, Maria Victoria Villavicencio, met Friday afternoon with Xavier Jonathan Billingsley, a diplomat from the Public Affairs Office at the US Embassy in Havana, who paid a courtesy visit.



According to the Higher Education Ministry, the meeting focused on the state of bilateral academic and scientific cooperation, and the interest in promoting exchange in Higher Education.



The two officials expressed the willingness of US and Cuban higher education institutions to further expand their relations.



The talks were attended by Sulia Paez Chacon, official from the United States Division at the Cuban Foreign Ministry and Iliana Martinez, head of the Bilateral Affairs Department at the Higher Education Ministry’s International Relations Office.