Cuba Thanks Mexico for Assistance after Hurricane Ian





Havana, Oct 5 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed his gratefulness to the Mexican people and government for their support after the ravaging passage of hurricane Ian on the western section of the island.



On his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez extended Cubans’ gratitude to the Mexican people for their rapid support of recovery efforts, including the shipment of electric materials, and the assistance by electricians and experts in power generation.



Some sixteen flights from Mexico brought 113 tons of resources for the Cuban electric system hard hit by the hurricane, which impacted Cuba on September 27th.