Cuban Premier Pays Official Visit to Cambodia





Havana, Oct 4 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz arrived in Cambodia on an official visit on Tuesday reaching the last leg of his Indochina tour, which began September 28 and wounds up on October 6.



Marrero held official talks with Cambodian Premier Hun Sen, who recalled his visit to Havana in September. The two officials acknowledged the advancement of bilateral relations between their countries.



During the visit, both nations signed new cooperation accords in the areas of culture and sports, according to the Twitter account of the Cuban ambassador in Cambodia Liurka Rodriguez.



The Cuban Premier laid a wreath at the monument of the Intendance of Cambodia and paid tribute to King Norodom Sihanouk (1922-2012).



Cuba and Cambodia established diplomatic relations in April 1960.



This is the first Asian tour of the Cuban Premier, which included Vietnam, Laos and Japan.