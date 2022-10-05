Cuba and Laos strengthen friendship ties





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) The strong ties of friendship between Cuba and Laos were highlighted today during the last day of an official visit of a Cuban delegation to the Southeast Asian country.



Heading the Cuban representation, PM Manuel Marrero met with the president of the Lao-Cuba parliamentary friendship group, Chaleune Yiapahoer, to whom he expressed his satisfaction for the relations of brotherhood and solidarity, as reported by the presidency on Twitter.



Yiapahoer assured that from his responsibility, he will promote the projects emanating from this official visit, in order to raise economic and trade ties to a higher level and reiterated that Cuba can count on the support of Laos in the fight against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States more than 60 years ago.



During the meeting, the Cuban premier also exchanged with members of the state mission, representatives of solidarity organizations and Cubans living in this nation.



Phankam Viphavanh, prime minister of Laos, in official conversations with his Cuban counterpart, assured that the visit would have an important significance for strengthening friendship and trade ties.



Marrero Cruz also met with the Secretary General of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of the Republic, Thongloun Sisoulith, with whom he ratified the aspiration to advance bilateral cooperation.



As part of the visit, several bilateral cooperation agreements were signed in education, health and agriculture.