Cuban foreign minister highlights new call for an end to the blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 3 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban foreign minister, highlighted today the call to president Joe Biden to lift the economic, commercial and financial blockade maintained by the United States against Cuba, published in the New York Times newspaper.



The foreign minister recalled on his Twitter that this inhumane policy hinders the reconstruction that the people of the Caribbean nation are currently undergoing after the passage of Hurricane Ian, last Tuesday, September 27.



On Saturday, leaders and activists in the U.S. demanded Biden to temporarily lift the sanctions and allow Cuba to buy the supplies it urgently needs to rebuild after Hurricane Ian, the foreign ministry declared.