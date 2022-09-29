Cuban Prime Minister pays official visit to Vietnam





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz arrived in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam as part of an official visit to Indochina that will also include Laos and Cambodia, as part of a busy program of activities to strengthen bilateral relations with these countries.



Marrero Cruz will meet with the main leaders of the Asian nation, as well as with businesspeople and Cuba solidarity groups.



The Prime Minister's visit takes place within the framework of the celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between Cuba and Vietnam and the 50th anniversary of the first visit to that country by the Historical Leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz in 1973.



Cuba and Vietnam started diplomatic relations in December 1960 and have kept excellent cooperation ties since then.