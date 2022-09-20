Cuban President Sends Condolences to Mexico after Quake





Havana, Sep 19 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel sent his condolences to the Mexican people and government after a quake hit that sister nation on Monday.



On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel sent his message to the relatives of a Mexican citizen who was reported dead as a result of the quake.



A 7.7 quake hit the Mexican state of Michoacan on Monday; the event was perceived in Mexico City and other regions of the country.