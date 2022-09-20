All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
20
September Tuesday

Cuban President Sends Condolences to Mexico after Quake



Havana, Sep 19 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel sent his condolences to the Mexican people and government after a quake hit that sister nation on Monday.

On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel sent his message to the relatives of a Mexican citizen who was reported dead as a result of the quake.

A 7.7 quake hit the Mexican state of Michoacan on Monday; the event was perceived in Mexico City and other regions of the country.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News