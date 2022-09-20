China and Cuba Confirm Excellent Bilateral Relations





Havana, Sept 19 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reaffirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations between their countries during talks on Monday in New York.



The two officials agreed to the high level of mutual support in issues pertaining to the international agenda, the Cuba Minister wrote on his Twitter account, and he ratified his government’s stance in favor of the One China principle and against foreign interference in China’s domestic affairs.



Minister Rodriguez extended his gratefulness to the Chinese people and government for their gestures of support in the struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic and in the aftermath of the massive fire that affected a Cuban supertankers oil depot in August.



The Cuban government official is in New York to attend the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly underway till September 26, in which Cuba will reaffirm its commitment to peace and multilateralism.