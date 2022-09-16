Cuba and Kenya willing to strengthen cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 14 (ACN) Ines Maria Chapman, deputy prime minister of Cuba, and William Ruto, president of the Republic of Kenya, stated their willingness to increase cooperation between the two countries during a meeting at the State House in Nairobi.



“Knowledge and technology transfer in the field of health care have strengthened the links between Kenya and Cuba,” said Ruto.



Chapman arrived in Kenya on Monday at the head of the Cuban delegation that attended the inauguration of Ruto, the fifth president of the country since Kenyan independence from the United Kingdom in 1963.