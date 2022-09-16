All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
16
September Friday

Cuban Vice-president Attends Inauguration of Angolan President-elect



Havana, Sept 14 (ACN) Cuba’s Vice-president Salvador Valdes Mesa arrived in Angola to attend the swearing-in ceremony for President-elect Joao Lourenco, scheduled for Thursday, September 15.

The Cuban vice-president will meet with Angolan government authorities and he will carry out other activities on his agenda at the African nation, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

Valdes Mesa is heading a delegation which includes the director for Europe and Canada at the Cuban Foreign Ministry Gisela Garcia and the island’s ambassador to Luanda Esther Armenteros.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News