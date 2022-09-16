Cuban Vice-president Attends Inauguration of Angolan President-elect





Havana, Sept 14 (ACN) Cuba’s Vice-president Salvador Valdes Mesa arrived in Angola to attend the swearing-in ceremony for President-elect Joao Lourenco, scheduled for Thursday, September 15.



The Cuban vice-president will meet with Angolan government authorities and he will carry out other activities on his agenda at the African nation, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Valdes Mesa is heading a delegation which includes the director for Europe and Canada at the Cuban Foreign Ministry Gisela Garcia and the island’s ambassador to Luanda Esther Armenteros.