Cuba advocates at UN for elimination of nuclear weapons





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 3 (ACN) Cuba defended in the United Nations (UN) its position in favor of the total elimination of nuclear weapons, in a transparent, irreversible and verifiable manner, the Cuban Foreign Ministry stressed.



Speaking at the Tenth Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Ambassador Yuri Gala López, Chargé d'Affaires of the Permanent Mission of Cuba to the UN, said that political manipulation, selectivity and double standards in matters of non-proliferation must cease and all resources be used instead to fight COVID-19 and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals with the support of a legally binding, universal and unconditional instrument.



“Little progress has been made 52 years after the entry into force of the NPT, 21 years after the adoption of the 13 Practical Steps and 11 years since the Action Plan for Nuclear Disarmament was launched, especially regarding our failure to fulfill the obligations and commitments undertaken by the nuclear powers,” said Gala Lopez.



The NPT Review Conference is being held at the UN headquarters in New York from August 1 to 4.