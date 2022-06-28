ALBA-Digital Meeting, a vital forum to agree on common positions





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 28 (ACN) Wilfredo Gonzalez Vidal, Cuban first deputy minister of communications, considered today that the First ALBA-Digital Meeting is a vital space to agree on positions, especially in communications matters.



During his speech at the meeting, which is being held Tuesday in Caracas, Gonzalez Vidal referred that this event is of utmost importance at a time when, perhaps as never before, an unprecedented aggressiveness and communicational war against our nations is being perceived.



In addition, the deputy minister of communications ratified the support, solidarity and the firm commitment of loyalty of the Caribbean nation to the people and government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, especially to its president Nicolas Maduro Moros.



Thirteen countries are participating in the event, with the delegations of Cuba, Bolivia and the host country participating from the event's headquarters, while the rest of the guests will connect through the Zoom platform.



There are also plans to hold a large meeting of ALBA communicators in person.